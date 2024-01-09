Oklahoma City Philharmonic Packs The 2024 Schedule With Big Shows

Maestro Alexander Mickelthwate and Guest Conductor Dr. Shanti Simon with the OKC Philharmonic dropped by the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about the upcoming season.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Philharmonic has a packed schedule of concerts the whole family can enjoy.

Maestro Alexander Mickelthwate and Guest Conductor Dr. Shanti Simon dropped by the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch on Tuesday to talk to us about the upcoming season and how they are hoping to start with a bang.

Lacie Lowry: You guys have a lot coming up at the Philharmonic talk to us about some of the exciting things heading our way.

Mickelthwate: That's right. So 2024 New Year, right, new concerts. And you're starting this Saturday evening, actually with a guest conductor. Our next Classics is this beautiful program featuring Rachmaninoff this music amazing romantic composer. His Piano Concerto with Gregory Lee and the conductor, the contact trusts. Another lady actually is one of the famous most famous American godmothers of conducting Wow, and Joann Falletta. She is the music director in Buffalo. I know her about her and no horse in 20 years, and she's finally coming here. This beautiful, beautiful, romantic program. But this wonderful person is next to us and is in the middle of because of a concert on Sunday.

Lacie: Talk to us about that.

Simon: Yeah. So this Sunday, the OKC. Phil is partnering with the Sugar Free Allstars for our Discovery Series concert. And the Discovery Series is unique because it's a concert experience that is designed for kids, ages three to 13. So the moment they walk in the door, they're going to be engaged with activities. There's the OKC Phil instrument playground where they can try instruments, there are going to be crafts and experiments set up for them and also karaoke in the lobby all before the concert even starts. And then at 2 pm. When the concert starts, they're going to hear world-class musicians of the OKC Phil playing music that they've probably heard in cartoons or movies. And then the Sugar Free Allstars come out. And this is a family funk duo. If I had to describe their show, I would call it a high-energy, rock show dance party. It is just a lot of fun. The kids are going to be out of their seats, dancing and enjoying music the way that kids do singing and moving.

Lacie: It sounds like a little bit of something for everyone that you guys have lined up.

Mickelthwate: No, absolutely. I mean, Saturday evening, again, the Classics is more for the adults or give a date. Don't go to the movies come on Sunday afternoon. You have a date with your kids or your grandkids. Right.

Simon: And with winter coming in. It's the perfect activity to get kids out of their seats and moving. You know, yeah, when they can't be outside. Get them into the art.

Lacie: Yeah, experiencing music. Yeah, I love it. We have to wrap thank you so much. I appreciate you guys coming in on such a busy day and glad you got here safely too.

For more information about the OKC Philharmonic and a full rundown of this year's schedule visit OKCPhil.org