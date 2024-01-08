Thunder To Play Wizards Monday After Back-To-Back Losses

Monday, January 8th 2024, 5:33 pm
The Oklahoma City Thunder road show continues Monday evening in Washington, D.C.
The Thunder are halfway through the four-game road trip, and so far it's been a rocky one.
Despite back to back losses, the Thunder still have the third-best record in the NBA's Western Conference.
News 9’s Steve McGehee has more, live from the Capital One Center.
