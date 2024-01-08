1 Dead Following Standoff At Bethany Home

A man was found dead inside the Bethany home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following an hours-long standoff, police said.

The standoff at a home in Bethany is over after law enforcement entered the home and found the subject dead inside on Sunday.

Bethany Chief of Police John Reid said the TACT team entered the home and discovered the person dead inside.

Police said this began as a domestic call Saturday night at a home near North Council Road and NW 27th Street.

The man wasn't at the home when authorities arrived last night. Today, officers assisted the woman to the home to retrieve some items. That's when police said a gunshot was heard, so they left and surrounded the area.

"When the officers went up to the house they entered the door to make sure everything was okay. A gunshot was fired from inside the residence," said Bethany Chief of Police John Reid.

Reid said that happened around 1:30 this afternoon and a perimeter was set up after that.

"A search warrant has been written, taken to a judge and approved for when it is time for us to make entry into the residence," Chief Reid said.

The deceased victim has not yet been identified.

