North OKC VA Clinic Temporarily Closed, Redirecting Patients

Veterans will be redirected to alternate clinics in the Oklahoma City metro area, according to the department.

Friday, January 5th 2024, 2:33 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The North Oklahoma City VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic is going to be closed for several months in order to fix water damage, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The hospital is asking patients with previously scheduled appointments at the North OKC Clinic to contact the VA scheduling staff at 405-456-1000. The department says they are trying to redirect all scheduled appointments by Jan. 16.

Veterans can contact the Oklahoma City VA if they have any questions or concerns about their North OKC Clinic appointments.
