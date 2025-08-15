Two arrested in Wewoka following deadly drive-by shooting in SE OKC

Witnesses led police to two people accused in a deadly drive-by shooting in southeast Oklahoma City.

By: Jennifer Pierce

Witnesses led police to two people accused in a deadly drive-by shooting in southeast Oklahoma City. A man and woman were arrested in Wewoka on Thursday, hours after the shooting.

Witnesses told investigators they saw a red car flee the scene near southeast 21st and Durland Avenue. The shooter left behind dozens of clues that police later matched to the murder weapon.

Evidence from the murder weapon was left scattered across the street. Shell casings marked the spot where police said a red Toyota stopped in front of a home and a passenger opened fire.

“When officers arrived, they found two people had been hit by gunfire,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “Sadly, one deceased.”

Police said 56-year-old James Blue died at the scene and a woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot injury.

During the investigation, a witness identified the alleged shooters at 20-year-old Azia Nelson-Louie and 18-year-old Robert Rains. According to an arrest warrant, the witness told investigators she was in an argument with the suspects a few days prior to the shooting and Rains shot a pistol in the air. She believed the drive-by shooting was retaliation for the argument.

Police said they tracked Nelson-Louie's phone to Wewoka, a town located an hour from the crime scene and alerted law enforcement there. The two suspects were arrested by Wewoka police and transported to the Oklahoma County Detention Center the same day as the shooting. Police said the getaway car was found in Wewoka covered with a tarp and trash.

Police said Nelson had a loaded pistol on him at the time of his arrest. The same gun believed to be used in the shooting.

The two suspects were booked into jail on first-degree murder complaints.