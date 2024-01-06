Oklahoma Wine Trails Passport Program Released, Highlights Local Wineries

There are several wine trails to choose from. All you have to do is get a passport from one of the wineries, get it stamped, and send it in for a prize.

The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture is working to promote wineries across the state with a new Wine Trails Passport Program. Local business owners are hoping it brings more people through the door.

"Around here, people overwhelmingly prefer sweeter wines," said High Gravity Fermentations owner Dave Knott.

People looking for a glass of that wine might find themselves in High Gravity Fermentations, owned by Dave Knotts and his wife, Desiree. They make beer and wine but also give people supplies to make their own.

"There are a lot of people that make wine at home, and we help them do that," says Knott.

Their taproom is now being featured on a new wine passport from the state agritourism office.

There are several wine trails to choose from, but High Gravity Fermentations is on a wine trail that includes a wine trailer near Route 66. All you have to do is get a passport from one of the wineries, get it stamped, and send it in for a prize.

"It's like a bingo card," said Desiree Knott.

She hopes the passport program will encourage more people to get into Oklahoma wines.

"There's actually quite a few wineries in Oklahoma, and I guess that's their goal, is to try to make people more aware that there are wineries," she said.

Desiree says all the wineries on the trail are worth visiting, and the more people get into wines, the more it helps all of them.

"Because the more you know about the product, the more you know what's out there, the more excited you are about it, and the more likely you're gonna be to keep trying it and come back," she said.

There are nine wine trails scattered around the state, enough to keep any wine connoisseur busy. You can download the app or visit the trail website here to see them all.

For more information on the Oklahoma Wine Trails Passport Program, click here.