In late December OG&E filed a rate review with the Oklahoma Corporation Commission. OG&E said the rate change would increase the average customer’s bill by about $19 per month. Now it's up to the Oklahoma Corporation Commission to hear OG&E's case before Commissioners decide whether to grant the increase.

By: News 9, Carrie Winchel

Could OG&E Customers See A Rate Hike? Here's What We Know.

-

In late December OG&E filed a rate review with the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.

OG&E said the rate change would increase the average customer’s bill by about $19 per month. Now it's up to the Oklahoma Corporation Commission to hear OG&E's case before Commissioners decide whether to grant the increase.

This follows a reduction of an average of $21 per month, which went into effect in November 2023.

OG&E said the increase is needed to make major improvements to power plants and to make sure the utility can reliably produce power during severe weather:

"On Dec. 29, OG&E filed a rate review at the Oklahoma Corporation Commission to support infrastructure investments made by OG&E over the last two years to harden the grid and improve reliability.

OG&E seeks a rate change that would increase the average residential customer’s monthly bill by approximately $19 per month. This change follows a fuel reduction change of $21 per month for the average residential customer that went into effect on Nov. 1, 2023.

The rate review also includes a $60 annual increase in OG&E’s Silver Energy senior citizen discount, following the 30% increase in the discount implemented in 2022 for customers with low income.

Court hearings will follow, as Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond represents customers before the Corporation Commission. "

The Attorney General issued a statement about the proposed hike:

“Attorney General Drummond looks forward to representing the interest of Oklahoma ratepayers in the process of determining fair and reasonable utility costs.”

The Corporation Commission is asking customers to file comments in the case. The email address to send comments is opi@occ.ok.gov.

The full statement from OG&E:

“Our customers tell us reliable electricity is their top concern, and we have made significant investments in equipment and new technology to provide increased reliability. The majority of this rate review includes new technologies like grid automation that can reroute power during outages, new substation construction to support our growing service area, storm response, and electric grid hardening to improve reliability for our customers and strengthen the grid against the extreme weather that impacts Oklahoma. Customers experience fewer and shorter outages where these improvements were made, and we plan to deploy these upgrades across the rest of our system."

“Oklahoma’s economic growth remains on a strong trajectory, with business expansion and relocation driving new job creation and population growth for cities and towns all across the state. That success translates to more customers for us to serve. The completed projects in this rate review include more than 5,000 new projects to ensure reliable electric service for new homes and businesses."

“Any change or increase in rates can be concerning for customers and we continue to work on affordability while ensuring improved reliability at the same time.”

Customers can visit OGE.com/ratereview to learn more about the process.

OG&E’s rate review request:

On Dec. 29, OG&E filed a rate review at the Oklahoma Corporation Commission to support infrastructure investments made by OG&E over the last two years to harden the grid and improve reliability.

OG&E seeks a rate change that would increase the average residential customer’s monthly bill by approximately $19 per month. This change follows a fuel reduction change of $21 per month for the average residential customer that went into effect on Nov. 1, 2023.

The rate review also includes a $60 annual increase in OG&E’s Silver Energy senior citizen discount, following the 30% increase in the discount implemented in 2022 for customers with low income.

Over the past two years, OG&E’s investment in the electric grid projects has improved reliability and strengthened the grid against extreme weather that impacts our service area. According to FEMA statistics, Oklahoma ranks third in the nation for federally declared severe storms from 2000-2022.

The rate review includes major power plant improvement projects, ensuring OG&E can reliably produce power at all times of the year through Oklahoma’s unpredictable weather.

The rate review also includes additional resources for tree trimming and vegetation growth management to reduce outages and respond to customer requests.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission said rate cases such as this one can take several months. The case is going before an Administrative Law Judge and testimony is being filed.