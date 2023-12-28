'Plays With A Lot Of Precision:' Brent Venables On Arizona's Offense Ahead Of Bowl Game

The Oklahoma Sooners will face off tomorrow against the Arizona Wildcats in the Valero Alamo Bowl. OU Head Coach Brent Venables says the Arizona offense is one to watch out for.

By: News 9

The Sooners and Wildcats head coaches got together this morning for a final Q&A ahead of the Valero Alamo Bowl tomorrow.

There's going to be a ton of offense in this game. And Arizona has a quarterback, Noah Fifita, who is really something special.

Brent Venables spoke today about Arizona’s prolific offense.

“[They’re] just a really, really confident unit that plays with a lot of precision and a lot of physical toughness, and every phase it starts with the run game and those types of things. But they have the ability to attack you vertically, certainly to pound you in the run game and then they do a great job on all of their screen presentations as well,” said OU Head Coach Brent Venables.

Arizona has won nine games in only seven seasons in school history. And sometimes in Oklahoma, a coach gets fired if he doesn't win nine games.