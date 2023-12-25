Buddy The Elf Brings Holiday Cheer To Local Students

Jeff Moody with Big Brothers Big Sisters does a number of appearances as Buddy the Elf to raise money for the non-profit.

This Christmas Season, Buddy the Elf made several appearances across the metro.

The goal is to raise money for the non-profit Big Brothers Big Sisters, specifically the Norman location.

He let News 9 tag along as he visited a Special Education Classroom at Southmoore High School.

Jeff Moody said his mission is to spread holiday cheer as students finish out the semester and remind us of the true meaning of Christmas.

They may not need a Buddy the Elf, but they are always looking for mentors.