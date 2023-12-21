OKC Thunder Gear Up For Game Against The Clippers Thursday Night

The OKC Thunder are facing off against Russell Westbrook and the Clippers Thursday night at home, and Jalen Williams says it should be a good challenge.

Thursday, December 21st 2023, 5:27 pm

By: News 9


Russell Westbrook and the Clippers are in town, as the Thunder continue their 5-game Holiday home stand, and players say it should be an interesting matchup.

“It’ll be fun. They’re a high-level talent, and they’re playing really well right now so it should be a good challenge to see where we stack up,” said Thunder’s Jalen Williams.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 21st, 2023

December 14th, 2023

December 8th, 2023

November 30th, 2023

Top Headlines

December 22nd, 2023

December 22nd, 2023

December 22nd, 2023

December 22nd, 2023