OKC Thunder Gear Up For Game Against The Clippers Thursday Night

Thursday, December 21st 2023, 5:27 pm
Russell Westbrook and the Clippers are in town, as the Thunder continue their 5-game Holiday home stand, and players say it should be an interesting matchup.
“It’ll be fun. They’re a high-level talent, and they’re playing really well right now so it should be a good challenge to see where we stack up,” said Thunder’s Jalen Williams.
