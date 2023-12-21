OKC Thunder Gear Up For Game Against The Clippers Thursday Night

The OKC Thunder are facing off against Russell Westbrook and the Clippers Thursday night at home, and Jalen Williams says it should be a good challenge.

By: News 9

Russell Westbrook and the Clippers are in town, as the Thunder continue their 5-game Holiday home stand, and players say it should be an interesting matchup.

“It’ll be fun. They’re a high-level talent, and they’re playing really well right now so it should be a good challenge to see where we stack up,” said Thunder’s Jalen Williams.



