Thunder Thursday: Nominate A First Responder For OG&E Safety Partner

Thursday, December 21st 2023, 4:20 pm
It's Thunder Thursday and today we're highlighting the Thunder's commitment to our first responders.
Landis Tindell with the Thunder's Corporate Communications team joins us.
Each month the Thunder and OG&E recognize an emergency responder for their contributions to keeping the community safe and they're recognized at a game.
The Thunder visits the first responder's organization to present a financial donation
You can nominate a first responder as an OG&E Safety Partner here: https://www.nba.com/thunder/safetypartner
December 21st, 2023
