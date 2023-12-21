For Thunder Thursday, News 9 highlights the Thunder's commitment to first responders. Find out how you can nominate a first responder to be a 'Safety Partner'.

By: News 9

Thunder Thursday: Nominate A First Responder For OG+E Safety Partner

It's Thunder Thursday and today we're highlighting the Thunder's commitment to our first responders.

Landis Tindell with the Thunder's Corporate Communications team joins us.

Each month the Thunder and OG&E recognize an emergency responder for their contributions to keeping the community safe and they're recognized at a game.

The Thunder visits the first responder's organization to present a financial donation

You can nominate a first responder as an OG&E Safety Partner here: https://www.nba.com/thunder/safetypartner