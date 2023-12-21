How To Help Teens Who Are Having A Hard Time During The Holidays

The holidays can be hard on one's mental health; the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health has a few tips on what to do if you or a loved one is struggling.

As we celebrate the holidays, we recognize it may not be a time of joy for everyone; the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health has tips on how to put mental health first.

The term blue Christmas can be very real for many people. Maybe missing a loved one, comparing gifts, or Christmases on social media, and with teens not being in their normal routine, the holiday break can sometimes feel like a nightmare.

Bonnie Campo with the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health said that just not being in a routine can be hard on some kids,

"For kids, they are out of that daily rhythm or routine, and so hey, what am I going to do today? So they may be more tempted to go more digital or to spend more time on social," Campo said.

More time on social media and more time to look at what everyone else is doing. More time for online conversations that can lead to bullying.

"We are seeing a lot more teens spending a lot more time on those screens, so limiting that will really help," Campo said.

Limiting screen time and spending quality time with your kids.

"They say if you can spend 15 minutes a day with your child, that can really turn into positive outcomes. You know what is going on in their world," Campo said.

If you have questions about how to start a conversation, there is an app that can help. It is called "Know Bullying."

"The federal government, knowing that this is a huge issue, developed what they call the know bullying app to talk about that with their kids whether that is 3-year-olds all the way up to 18-year-olds," Campo said.

Sometimes we all just need to know that someone cares.

"We all just tell parents: talk and they are going to hear you... Sometimes it doesn't feel like that, but they do hear you, and that continued, hey, I am going to make that investment in you, and I am going to give you my time and my ear; that is the love and support we all need," Campo said.

So again, some ways to help out teens,

Limit Screen Time Spend quality time together Download the "Know Bullying App"

To learn more about the "Know Bullying" app CLICK HERE.

If you or someone you love is experiencing any sort of Mental Health issue please call 988.