1 Stabbed Outside Bricktown Club; Police Searching For Suspects

A person was stabbed at a Bricktown club and taken to the hospital on Sunday, according to police.

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Police said a fight started outside Club 115 at around 1:30 a.m. Police said a victim was stabbed in the back but refused to cooperate with officers. An OKC Police Sergeant was able to convince the victim to let his treat him until paramedics could arrive. They were taken to a nearby hospital sometime later.

It's unclear what started the fight and police said the victim was not willing to say who stabbed them.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.