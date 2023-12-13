Man Arrested In Connection To Motel Killing In Oklahoma City

A man has been arrested in connection to the killing of a man found dead in an Oklahoma City motel.

By: News 9

Police have made an arrest in connection to the death of a man found in a motel last week.

Prime Brown was arrested Tuesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Brown is facing a first-degree murder charge and is being held in the Oklahoma County Jail on a $10 million bond.

The investigation started on Dec. 6, and led police to the City Inn motel on Southwest 44th Street near Robinson Avenue.

“One of the employees there at the motel had sadly discovered the deceased person inside the room and that’s when police were called,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department.

The employee who made the tragic finding did not want to go on camera but told News 9 the victim was found in room 105. The employee said City Inn is a place where employees, new visitors and long-time residents usually feel safe. The murder investigation now has them feeling uneasy.