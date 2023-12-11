Programming Note For Big Brother 'Reindeer Games'

Monday, December 11th 2023, 2:19 pm
If you're tuning in to News 9 Monday night for "Big Brother: Reindeer Games," we want to make you aware of a programming change.
While the first hour will air on News 9 from 8 to 9 p.m., the second hour will air on KSBI 52 from 9 to 10 p.m. That's so we can bring you our Oklahoma's Own Originals special "Behind The Badge" on News 9 at 9 p.m.
So, if you're DVRing the Big Brother event Monday night, record that first hour on News 9 and the second hour on KSBI 52.
December 11th, 2023
September 27th, 2023
March 26th, 2021
March 23rd, 2021
December 12th, 2023
December 12th, 2023
December 12th, 2023
December 12th, 2023