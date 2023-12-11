Programming Note For Big Brother 'Reindeer Games'

While the first hour of Big Brother: Reindeer Games will air on News 9 from 8 to 9 p.m., the second hour will air on KSBI 52 from 9 to 10 p.m.

Monday, December 11th 2023, 2:19 pm

By: News 9


If you're tuning in to News 9 Monday night for "Big Brother: Reindeer Games," we want to make you aware of a programming change.

While the first hour will air on News 9 from 8 to 9 p.m., the second hour will air on KSBI 52 from 9 to 10 p.m. That's so we can bring you our Oklahoma's Own Originals special "Behind The Badge" on News 9 at 9 p.m.

So, if you're DVRing the Big Brother event Monday night, record that first hour on News 9 and the second hour on KSBI 52.
