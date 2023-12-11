Change Of Heart: Sooners Linebacker Says He's Returning To Oklahoma In 2024

A star linebacker for the Oklahoma Sooners has decided to return to the team in 2024.

Danny Stutsman reportedly declared for the NFL draft last week but confirmed via X/Twitter on Monday that'll he be back in the Crimson and Cream next fall.

Check out the video he shared to announce his return.

Stutsman was named to the third team AP All-America team on Monday. He finished the 2023 regular season with 47 solo tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and an interception.

Expect to see Stutsman with Billy Bowman Jr. in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28.

