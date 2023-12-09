Here's how fans and media reacted to Gabriel's transfer to Oregon and Bowman Jr.'s decision to return for his senior season.

Bowman Returns For Senior Season, Gabriel Transfers To Oregon: Fans, Media React To Sooners Announcements

The new age of college football means losing players not only to the NFL Draft but also to the transfer portal.

In the past 24 hours, the Sooners have had two star players make their decision for the 2024 season.

Defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. announced Friday night that he's returning for his senior year, the Sooners first in the SEC.

His return bolsters the defensive backfield for Oklahoma and pairs him with Peyton Bowen and Robert Spears-Jennings.

On Saturday, two-year starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel announced that he is transferring to Oregon.

Gabriel took over for the Sooners after the departure of Caleb Williams and Lincoln Riley, notably leading OU to a win over Texas in the Red River Rivalry in 2023.

Next up, Jackson Arnold for the Sooners in the Alamo Bowl. Gabriel looks to compete for a Heisman and National Championship for the Ducks in the Big Ten conference in 2024.

Here's how fans and media reacted to Dillon Gabriel and Billy Bowman Jr.'s announcement.