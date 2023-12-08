Woman Found Hiding In Tree After High-Speed Chase, Police Say

Police said Bothe refused to stop and sped away starting a pursuit with the officer.

-

A woman accused of leading police in a high-speed pursuit found an unusual hiding place after crashing her car overnight. Oklahoma City police called in a canine and Air One to find the driver who was hiding in a tree.

Police said 24-year-old Breanne Bothe admitted when she was arrested Friday morning, she was using Fentanyl. The suspect had to be medically cleared at a local hospital before she was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center. Police also learned the suspect had an outstanding warrant for prostitution.

An officer spotted Bothe driving in southwest Oklahoma City with a heavily damaged windshield.

“It’s considered a traffic violation at that point,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department. “So, they attempted to stop that vehicle on that traffic violation.”

Police said Bothe refused to stop and sped away starting a pursuit with the officer. The pursuit was called off because Bothe drove towards Will Rogers Airport.

“For safety reasons they stopped following the vehicle,” said Quirk.

Police said the suspect turned around and drove straight towards two officers. They had to quickly get out of the way to avoid a crash.

“Could have been a nasty collision there,” said Quirk.

At that point, the pursuit was back on, but officers lost sight of Bothe. Not long after, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper spotted the suspect's car abandoned.

“A perimeter was set up. Police utilized a canine unit, Air One responded to search for the possible occupant,” said Quirk. “The driver was found a short distance hiding there in the tree in the area.”

Bothe was arrested and taken to a local hospital. She was later booked into jail on complaints stemming from the pursuit along with drug possession and the felony warrant.