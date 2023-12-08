Chickasha Wreck Victims Identified After Fatal Crash

Authorities have released the names of those who died in a crash involving nine vehicles.

Three died Thursday after a crash involving nine vehicles, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Phillip Stephens, 74, from Lubbock, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, Monica Stracener, 51, was transported via helicopter to OU Medical Center.

Bedford Rowland, 77, from Altus, Oklahoma, was pronounced dead on the scene. His passenger, Marcia Rowland, 76, also died.

Charlotte Bates, 42, was injured in the crash and transported to a local hospital.

Nicholas Rollins, 44, from Douglass, Kansas, was injured in the crash and transported to a local hospital. He has since been released.

Jeremy Brown, 50, from Quanah, Texas, was injured in the crash. He was transported to a local hospital and has been released. His passenger, Felicia Brown, was also taken to a local hospital. There was also a 2-year-old in Brown's car, the child was not injured.

Melissa Hunt, 43, was also transported to a local hospital. She was treated and released. Hunt had two children in her car who were not injured.

The crash was just south of Chickasha on Interstate 44. All lanes of I-44 H.E. Bailey were closed following the collision for multiple hours, but have since been reopened.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol believes smoke from a nearby grass fire caused low visibility, contributing to the crash.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol wants to remind drivers to never drive into smoke.

