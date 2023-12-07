A man is in custody after leading Oklahoma City Police on a chase early Thursday morning, authorities said. The chase ended near NW 142nd and Penn in Oklahoma City after the suspect crashed into an apartment building, police said.

By: News 9

Suspect In Custody After Crashing Stolen Car Into Apartment Building, OCPD Says

A man is in custody after leading Oklahoma City Police on a chase early Thursday morning, authorities said.

The chase ended near NW 142nd and Penn in Oklahoma City after the suspect crashed into an apartment building, police said.

The suspect was fleeing from police while driving a stolen car, police said.

The Air 1 police helicopter helped police track the driver to the apartment complex, where they found the driver had crashed, police said.

The suspect was uninjured and was taken into custody at the scene of the crash, police said.

The suspect has not been identified at this time.

