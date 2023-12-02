Alan Bowman Needs To Play His Best Game, OSU Vs. Texas Preview

The Cowboys are one day away from facing off with Texas for the Big 12 title. Will Alan Bowman perform at his best?

By: News 9

It may not end up being the determining factor in whether the Cowboys can come away with the Big 12 title or not. But it is one of the big keys when it comes to OSU facing the Longhorns. Here inside AT&T Stadium in the morning. Texas’ run defense is elite. They're one of the best in college football at shutting down the run. And of course, the Cowboys feature Ollie Gordon, all he's done is become the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and lead the nation in rushing. It'll be tough.

“They're 2.9 A carry this is tough for the guys rushing the football against him. You know, it's interesting, they're you know, they're a 35-point team scoring and they're only giving up 17. They're double. Their margin is pretty big. It's pretty rare, that you see that,” said OSU Head Coach Mike Gundy.

The prevailing thought is that OSU quarterback Alan Bowman may need to play his best game of the season to give OSU a chance to upset the Longhorns who are headed off to the SEC, after tomorrow's game in Arlington.