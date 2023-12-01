Parental Choice Tax Credit Application Date Postponed

The parental choice tax credit application date has been postponed to Wednesday, December 6 at 2:00 p.m.

The parental choice tax credit application date has been postponed. The Oklahoma Tax Commission issued a statement saying that the application start date of December 1 has been moved to Wednesday, December 6 at 2:00 p.m.

“With respect to the Oklahoma Tax Commission’s (OTC) implementation of the Parental Choice Tax Credit program, we have decided to delay the application start date from Friday, December 1 @ 8:30am to Wednesday, December 6 @ 2:00 pm. The 60-day priority period will now extend through Monday, February 5, 2024.We have experienced some obstacles in ensuring a seamless rollout of the Parental Choice Tax Credit program. Due to the popularity of the program, it is imperative that everyone be given the opportunity to have the best possible experience on the day the Taxpayer application opens. Although the majority of parents have received their Enrollment Verification Forms, and are ready to apply, we do have parents who have not received their form as of close of business Thursday, November 30. We continue to work diligently to resolve all unanticipated complications and will continue to do so.The decision to delay the application start date was not made lightly. Despite being disappointed with the delay, we believe this adjustment is necessary to establish a “fair playing field” for all Taxpayers, since having the Enrollment Verification Form is a required part of the application process. This is critical, given the fact the OTC may only authorize $150 million of tax credits for tax year 2024. We do not anticipate that postponement of the application start date will delay disbursement of the first installment payments.We sincerely apologize to those who have been impacted by this unforeseen delay. Since beginning this implementation, our goal has been to simplify the experience for both taxpayers and schools. Although delaying the application start date does not meet our goal in the short term, we firmly believe it will ensure a fair and transparent experience for all. Thank you for your patience, and we look forward to your continued participation in the Parental Choice Tax Credit Program.”

CLICK HERE for more information on the application.

