Death Row Inmate Maintains Self-Defense Claims In Final Moments

In his final moments, Phillip Hancock maintained his claims of self-defense. Hancock was declared dead at 11:29 a.m. Thursday morning after his execution.

Oklahoma City double murderer Phillip Hancock was executed Thursday morning, over the recommendation of the state’s pardon and parole board.

News 9’s Storme Jones was the only Oklahoma City reporter to witness today’s execution.

Hancock is now Oklahoma’s 206th inmate to be executed. He was declared dead at 11:29 this morning.

That wait for the families of James Lynch and Robert Jett, today extended more than an hour beyond the scheduled 10 a.m. execution time — as Governor Kevin Stitt’s office asked for more time. A delay to continue deliberations on whether to accept the state’s pardon and parole board’s recommendation to spare Phillip Hancock’s life.

Ultimately the Governor’s office gave the go-ahead 60 minutes after the pause began.

In his final words, Hancock maintained that the 2001 fatal killings were done in self-defense - something refuted by prosecutors. Looking directly at Attorney General Gentner Drummond seated in a viewing room. Hancock said, “It was self-defense all the way.” “You’ve been hoodwinked by Gentner Drummond.” And “They’re Vile, they’re virtueless, they have no honor.”

In a public letter, James Lynch’s sister said she prayed her brother’s murderer would find salvation in the Lord before being put to death today.

The next execution is scheduled for February 1, for the double murder of James Chandler Ryder.

Related Articles: Oklahoma Death Row Inmate Executed Despite Clemency Recommendation