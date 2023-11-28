Caught On Camera: 16-Year-Old Crashes After Leading Purcell Police On Chase

The Purcell Police Department said a 16-year-old led them on a high-speed chase in a stolen car early Friday morning. Dashcam video shows the moments after the teen crashed and flipped into a person's front yard.

By: News 9

Newly-released dashcam video, shows the moments after a Purcell police chase ended in a crash.

The Purcell Police Department said a 16-year-old led them on a high-speed chase in a stolen car early Friday morning. Officers said the teen clipped multiple power poles before landing upside down in someone's front yard. The boy then ran off after the crash leaving his younger brother inside the car.

Police say both boys are expected to be okay. The driver faces several charges including felony eluding.



