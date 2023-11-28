1 Rescued By Authorities After Crashing Car Into Swimming Pool In NW OKC

OCFD confirms that a person was having a medical episode when they crashed their car into a swimming pool.

Tuesday, November 28th 2023, 2:25 pm

By: News 9


Authorities responded to reports of a car that crashed into a swimming pool in northwest Oklahoma City Monday night.

The scene was located near West Hefner Road and Northwest 109th Street.

Oklahoma City Fire Department worked to get a person out of the car.

OCPD confirms one person was rescued by police and fire after having a medical episode and crashing into a pool. Police say this man later died.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
