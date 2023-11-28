OKC Man Found Shot, Killed Inside Van; Police Searching For Armed, Dangerous Suspect

A man was found shot and killed inside a van in Oklahoma City on Monday night. Oklahoma City Police say the suspect is still on the run considered armed and dangerous.

"This is a really quiet neighborhood,” said neighbor Rosily Johnson. “People are friendly."

Johnson said she never expected to hear gunfire outside her home near Northwest 10th and Meridian Avenue.

"We heard the shots," said Johnson. "It was like three real fast and then a little break and then two more."

Johnson said she and several neighbors then saw the police arrive on the scene.

"We weren't really sure at first. We just figured the police were just investigating the noise because we figured someone around here called," she explained. "And then we saw the ambulance and knew something bad happened."

Captain Michelle Henderson with Oklahoma City Police said they received the call for shots fired around 6:30 p.m.

"When the officers arrived, they found a van parked outside here with a man who had been shot," Henderson said.

Police confirm that the victim died, sparking a murder investigation. They believe this was the work of one shooter and the suspect is still at large and considered armed and dangerous.

"We did see one subject who left on foot from this location," Henderson said.

She said they're unsure what led up to the shooting and don't know if the shooter and victim had any sort of relationship.

"We don't have that information yet,” Henderson said. “Our homicide detectives are on the way and they'll sort through everything here at the scene."

Johnson said she was grateful for the quick response from Oklahoma City Police.

"I'm glad to see that they're here and they're taking control of the situation," she said.

At this time police have not released the name or age of the victim in this homicide, nor do they have any information to share about the suspect.

