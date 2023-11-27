Fatal 22-Vehicle Crash Partly Caused By Bad Weather, Troopers Say

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said that the cause of the crash along I-40 westbound was a combination of high speeds and slick road conditions.

22 vehicles were involved in a fatal crash at one of Oklahoma City's busiest interchanges on Sunday, leaving one person dead and several in the hospital.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said that the cause of the crash along I-40 westbound was a combination of high speeds and slick road conditions. One of the people involved in the pileup said he believes that there was black ice on the road.

"I knew something was wrong when I got on the brakes and started jackknifing," said Kevin McCulley, a driver involved in the crash. "I stopped safely and completely, then about 30 seconds later a car and two big trucks hit me from behind."

McCulley and his wife were one of many sandwiched in a 22-car pileup.

He said the road shut down once he called 911, but there were about four vehicles that hit him from behind. Kevin said he and his wife left the scene unscathed.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the crash around 1 a.m.

"Of those 22 vehicles, seven were reported to be semi trucks or commercial motor vehicles and 15 were reported to be passenger vehicles and or sport utility vehicles," said Trooper Preston Cox with OHP.

Trooper Cox reported one vehicle went off the road and through a concrete barrier, then down into the Canadian River. Troopers were able to recover that person from the river but they died from their injuries. OHP has not identified the victim at this time.

Trooper Cox also believes weather could have been a factor.

"Right now it's still under investigation but of course with 22 cars involved on the roadway and the temperatures drop last night with the amount of rain it's very possible," Trooper Cox said.

Drivers should expect delays and use on I-40 westbound at the I-35 junction since it's down to one lane currently. Use I-35 as an alternate route, OHP said.