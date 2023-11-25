Oklahoma College Basketball Star Battles Ewing Sarcoma

In the middle of her college career, sophomore Camryn Armes has been sidelined while fighting Ewing Sarcoma, but she's choosing to defy the odds and find the bright side in her journey.

History is made during a Mid-America Christian University women's basketball game, and the player responsible for helping the team set a school record is fighting an even bigger battle off the court.

"It's a little gym, but it gets rowdy," said basketball player Jaci Calavan.

A Friday night tipoff at this home became center stage for a significant return."It got so loud in here. It was crazy," said Calavan.

In the middle of her college career, sophomore Camryn Armes has been sidelined while fighting Ewing Sarcoma.

"It makes me tired, sometimes I get nauseous, and I have this sick feeling, yeah, not fun," said Armes.

A battle of this magnitude has made it hard for her to do what she loves: shoot hoops with her teammates.

But a night to raise money for Camryn turned into her chance to get back on the court."People were already standing clapping for her as she walked down the hallway," said Calavan.

Camryn's number was called in the third quarter. "I'm going to take what I can get," said Armes.

She answered that call by scoring five points in just a minute of action!

That score certified three straight games of the team scoring triple digits—which shattered a school record! "Camryn's layup put us at 101 points," said Calavan.

Camryn's appearance wasn't a part of the game plan. But fighting this disease wasn't a part of her game plan. She's choosing to defy the odds and find the bright side in her journey.

"I've chosen to choose joy through this and kindness and be a light for everyone else and lean on God," said Armes.



