Multiple Ambulances Respond To NW OKC Wreck

Authorities are responding to a multiple-car crash at North Council Road and West Memorial Road in Oklahoma City.

Wednesday, November 22nd 2023, 3:40 pm

By: News 9


Authorities are responding to a multiple-car crash at the intersection of North Council Road and West Memorial Road in Oklahoma City.

Four people were injured in the crash, scanners indicated that five ambulances were requested.

Northbound lanes of North Council Road were closed while crews cleaned up the accident, but they should be open now.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
