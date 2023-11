Oklahoma Sports Hall Of Fame 2024 Inductees Announced

Several well-known athletes were announced as Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame's class of 2024 inductees.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame announced their class of 2024 inductees today.

Posthumously, former OU Quarterback Steve Davis, Oklahoma Golf Hall of Famer Patty McGraw-Coatney, D-II's all-time leader in wins and Southeastern Oklahoma State Head Coach Mike Metheny, Former OU two-sport star Ryan Minor, 'Superman' Roy Williams, and former Cowboy and 1960 Olympic wrestler Shelby Wilson will all receive the distinct honor of being Oklahoma Sports Hall of Famers.

