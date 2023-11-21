The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program Spreading The Joy Of Christmas

Spreading holiday cheer, and making Christmas wish lists come to life. News 9's Mike Glover spoke with Salvation Army leaders on their Angel Tree program in today's Something Good.

Ready or not, the Christmas season is here. So, as you’re out and about Christmas shopping, why not help a family in need this year?

“It is nine hundred and thirty-eight households that we will serve this year,” said Captain Jamie Clay, Area Commander with the Salvation Army.

For over forty years the Salvation Army has been making Christmas wishes come true through the Angel Tree program. “They will go and adopt an angel off the tree, go and shop for that specific angel as it says on the tag the items that they have asked for needs and wishes and clothing sizes,” said Clay.

Conveniently there are trees in Quail Springs Mall and Sooner Mall as well as various corporate sponsors. “The donor will then go shop for those items, bring them back in a bag, unwrapped, and then we will process them in our angel tree warehouse, which we call the joy center,” said Clay.

On the list are toys, clothes, shoes and coats, things every kid wants for Christmas. “The beautiful thing about angel tree is that whatever the donor is able to do, is what we ask for. If you’re able to buy one item or all the items,” said Clay.

This year the need is big. “We still have at this time two hundred and thirty-two angels that have not been adopted,” said Clay.

That’s not counting the not-so-young kids in the senior angel program. “We have three nursing home senior centers that we serve, which will be well over one hundred and sixty seniors that we will provide Christmas for this year,” said Clay.

Names for the angel families were selected in September all leading up to the big giveaway in December. “When they come in, the thing that is so wonderful is so wonderful to see is just how they are so grateful,” said Clay.

An emotional day for the families as well as the workers. “There are many tears, lots of laughs, and just total surprise and it’s really wonderful,” said Clay.

The Angel Trees are already out, random toy donations are also accepted. For information about the Angel Tree program and to make Christmas donations to help visit www.tsaok.org