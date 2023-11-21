In an affidavit Cox admitted he and his friends drove around several hours shooting at windows from a truck.

Man Suspected Of Vandalism Confesses To Randomly Shooting Out Windows In Moore, Police Say

Vandals armed with BB guns struck parts of Moore, south Oklahoma City and Norman last month. The Moore Police Department took more than 40 reports of damage and investigators have identified who was allegedly behind the drive-by shootings. Arrest warrants have been issued for three suspects which included 23-year-old Zachery Cox. In an affidavit Cox confessed to the crimes and admitted it was a bad idea.

The investigation started in late October.

“The morning of October 31st we got a big influx of calls,” said Clint Byley, Moore Police Department. “Everyone was calling in saying that their windows were shot out of multiple vehicles.”

Even a Moore Fire Department station took a hit to one of the bay windows. Police collected BBs at victim's homes and businesses.

“It’s estimated we have more than 40 just in the City of Moore,” said Byley.

Mary Stanley's Tahoe was parked in the driveway when the back window was shattered. The drive-by shooting was caught on camera. Stanley was even more upset when she learned the suspects were three adults.

“Which is probably the most concerning is that you have three adults that made a decision to go 30 minutes from where they live and shoot out thousands of dollars’ worth of windows,” said Mary Stanley, victim of vandalism.

Investigators identified Cox and the other suspects through Flock cameras.

“It was definitely a grueling process,” said Byley. “But our officers and detectives worked very diligently on this.”

Their work paid off when Cleveland County prosecutors filed charges against Cox last week. He faces more than 40 counts of vandalism and one felony count for allegedly damaging the Moore fire station. In an affidavit Cox admitted he and his friends drove around several hours shooting at windows from a truck.

“It wasn’t just a hand slap and learn your lesson from a bunch of teenagers out being stupid,” said Stanley. “It’s grown adults who know right from wrong.”

Moore police officials said there were 30 or more cases possibly connected to the same suspects in southwest Oklahoma City and Norman.