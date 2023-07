By: News 9

Reduce The Cost of Outstanding Traffic Tickets With City of OKC's Forgiveness Program

Anyone with a warrant for an unpaid ticket dated before June 30, 2021, can get a reduced cost through the City of OKC’s penalty reduction program.

For example, an overdue speeding ticket could cost you as much as $613 dollars, under the forgiveness program, you can resolve it for just $155.

The program will be available until the end of December.

