OKC Thunder Signs Head Coach Mark Daigneault To Multi-Year Extension

By: News On 6, News 9

The Oklahoma City Thunder have secured Head Coach Mark Daigneault for the foreseeable future after announcing a multi-year contract extension on Wednesday.

Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti made the announcement. The terms of the agreement have not been released, per team policy.

As coach of the Thunder last season, Daigneault led OKC to a 40-42 record and a victory in the NBA Play-In game. He finished second in the 2023 NBA Coach of the Year voting, according to NBA.com.

He was named the fourth head coach on November 11, 2020, after previously serving as head coach of the Oklahoma City Blue for five seasons.

