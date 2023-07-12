Local Goodwill Finds WWII Memorabilia In Donation, Including Signed Letter From President Truman

By: News 9

An Edmond Goodwill found WWII memorabilia during the routine inspection of a donated lockbox.

Workers at the Goodwill at 164th and Pennsylvania Avenue in Edmond, Oklahoma were inspecting a donation when they found well-preserved documents in a secret compartment.

Assistant Store Manager Katie Duer was a part of the discovery.

“Based on the condition of the lockbox and the papers, we were confident the person who donated these items likely did not know about the existence of the compartment or the documents,” Duer said.

Duer found Navy discharge papers from 1947, several medals and a signed letter from President Truman.

Duer, along with Goodwill, used the name from the papers to track down the soldier’s family and returned the documents to them.