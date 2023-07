By: News 9

OKC Spark Makes History As First US Pro Softball Team In London

The Oklahoma City Spark landed in London Wednesday morning, becoming the first U.S. professional softball team to make the trip across the pond.

The Spark are there to play Team Great Britain in the "Royal Spark Challenge".

Those games will be played in Buckinghamshire Thursday and Friday at 12:30 p.m. our time.

You can watch them live by clicking here.