By: News 9

-

The University of Oklahoma softball team has a chance to take home an ESPY award this year.

The Sooners won their third straight national title earlier this month, and are now they're one of seven teams vying for "Best Team," at the 2023 ESPY Awards.

Pitcher Jordy Bahl is also nominated for "Best Women's College Athlete."

Voting is open through July 9, and the awards ceremony is on July 12.