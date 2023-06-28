OKC Dodgers Head To Texas For 6-Game Series


Wednesday, June 28th 2023, 3:46 am

By: News 9


After two weeks of playing at home, the Oklahoma City Dodgers are set to travel to Texas to face the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

The six-game series begins at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, and includes games each day from Thursday to Monday.

The Dodgers are fresh off another six-game series against the Las Vegas Aviators, which ended on Sunday. The Dodgers won three of those games, with two going to the Aviators and one of the games being canceled.

For the Fourth of July, the Dodgers return to Oklahoma City to begin their series against the Albuquerque Isotopes.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 28th, 2023

May 13th, 2023

February 9th, 2023

June 23rd, 2022

Top Headlines

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023