OKC Dodgers Head To Texas For 6-Game Series

By: News 9

After two weeks of playing at home, the Oklahoma City Dodgers are set to travel to Texas to face the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

The six-game series begins at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, and includes games each day from Thursday to Monday.

The Dodgers are fresh off another six-game series against the Las Vegas Aviators, which ended on Sunday. The Dodgers won three of those games, with two going to the Aviators and one of the games being canceled.

For the Fourth of July, the Dodgers return to Oklahoma City to begin their series against the Albuquerque Isotopes.