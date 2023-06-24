Thunder's Draft Picks

By: News 9

Oklahoma City traded up two spots last night, taking Kentucky guard Cason Wallace with the 10th overall pick in the draft.

Wallace is known as a two-way player, meaning he can and will help the Thunder on both ends of the floor this season. His skills on defense are well above average, with quick reactions and quick hands.

He should fit in perfectly with OKC's other fine defenders, SGA, Lu Dort, Kenrich Williams, and Jalen Williams.

The Thunder selected a pair of Wildcats, one from Kentucky and one from Kansas State.

Keyontae Johnson with the 50th pick in Thursday's draft, known for his alley-oop. Johnson played one season in Manhattan, he worked out for Oklahoma City, and it works out for Johnson and the Thunder.

A pair of Former Sooners are set to play in the NBA's Summer League games, and the Thunder claimed one, Tanner Groves.

The Thunder is scheduled to play in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas next month.