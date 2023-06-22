Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Western Oklahoma Counties Until 10 p.m.

By: News 9

Highs climb back into the 80s and 90s Thursday as the chance for storms will fire back up later Thursday.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Beckham, Caddo, Carter, Cleveland, Comanche, Custer, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Jefferson, Love, McClain, Murray, Roger Mills, Stephens, Tillman and Washita County until 10:00 p.m.

Storms will move through the panhandle into south-central Oklahoma throughout the afternoon and early evening hours.

The storms that develop will have a chance to be severe at times, damaging winds and hail will be the primary concern.

Another line of storms will develop along western Oklahoma and will make it was across the state during the early morning hours.



