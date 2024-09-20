USPS Ready To Deliver Mail-In Ballots For November Election, Leaders Say

The US Postal Service says its ready to deliver the nation's mail-in ballots ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

By: News On 6, News 9

The United States Postal Service has made a number of preparations ahead of the November presidential election, according to USPS leaders.

Beginning in October, there will be designated lines for ballots, extra deliveries and after-hours drop offs to election offices.

"We encourage the voting public to mail early if they chose to vote by mail, and to put their return ballot back in the mail at least 7 days before it must be back to their election official under the laws of the state where they are voting," US Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said.

Mail processing facilities will also be open the Sunday before Election Day.