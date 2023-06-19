'It's The Oklahoma Standard': Neighbors Begin Recovery Effort in Laverne

-

Recovery efforts begin Sunday across the state after a line of severe thunderstorms swept through overnight leaving over 300,000 Oklahomans without power. Laverne, a town of about 3,000 people in Harper County, was one of the hardest hit areas, leaving many residents without power.

"Last night was pretty hairy," says Laverne resident Terry Burdge. "The town took the brunt of it."

Heavy rain and high winds left behind a blanket of debris and damage across the town.

"It's devastating," says Burdge. "You know, this is home."

“When we got into town there was a tremendous amount of limb damage, we saw a lot of debris," explains Harper County Emergency Manager, Dale Spradling.

Spradling says the town's power grid also suffered.

“It's probably going to be two or three days before they get that restored," he says.

Leaving residents without power... as they start to pick up the pieces.

"In situations like that we're a small town and everybody helps everybody,” says Burdge, of his home of over 40 years. “It's just kind of the Oklahoma standard."

The Oklahoma standard—neighbors helping neighbors.

“You're seeing people with chainsaws, you’re seeing people with tractors and you're seeing people trying to put their lives back together," says Spradling.

But, it's not just picking up debris and clearing out damage. Neighbors in Laverne are also making sure their community stays fed. Dale Thomas says he saw a need in his town Sunday.

“We've had a bad day in the community, and we needed help," says Thomas.

Something as simple as grilling sausage can go a long way.

"It does your heart good. We have been feeding people all day," says Thomas. “Everyone from all the workers to the people at home who do not have the means to feed themselves."

Despite everything, Laverne residents are confident they will bounce back.

“Oh sure, sure. We'll get things cleaned up,” says Burdge. “Give us a couple weeks and yeah, we'll be fine."