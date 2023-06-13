ODOT Asking For Public Input For Transportation Plan

Monday, June 12th 2023, 10:21 pm
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is asking for the public’s input on the Coordinated Transportation Plan for 2023. They plan to address the needs of disabled, senior and low-income Oklahomans.
There is an online survey that can be found here and virtual meetings:
Northeast Region (Including rural areas around Tulsa)
Southeast Region
Central Region (Including rural areas around OKC)
Southwest Region
Northwest Region
To locate your region, click here.
June 12th, 2023
June 14th, 2023
June 28th, 2023