By: News 9

ODOT Asking For Public Input For Transportation Plan

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is asking for the public’s input on the Coordinated Transportation Plan for 2023. They plan to address the needs of disabled, senior and low-income Oklahomans.

There is an online survey that can be found here and virtual meetings:

Northeast Region (Including rural areas around Tulsa)

1 p.m. Tuesday, June 20 Online: bit.ly/5310NE Call: 888-475-4499 (Meeting ID: 845 9658 2858)

Southeast Region

1 p.m. Wednesday, June 21 Online: bit.ly/5310SE Call: 888-475-4499 (Meeting ID: 864 0808 4567)

Central Region (Including rural areas around OKC)

10 a.m. Thursday, June 22 Online: bit.ly/5310Central Call: 888-475-4499 (Meeting ID: 863 9749 4440)

Southwest Region

1 p.m. Wednesday, June 28 Online: bit.ly/5310SW Call: 888-475-4499 (Meeting ID: 821 4379 8899)

Northwest Region

1 p.m. Thursday, June 29 Online: bit.ly/5310NW Call: 888-475-4499 (Meeting ID: 865 6063 6177)

To locate your region, click here.