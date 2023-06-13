ODOT Asking For Public Input For Transportation Plan


Monday, June 12th 2023, 10:21 pm

By: News 9


The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is asking for the public’s input on the Coordinated Transportation Plan for 2023. They plan to address the needs of disabled, senior and low-income Oklahomans.

There is an online survey that can be found here and virtual meetings:

Northeast Region (Including rural areas around Tulsa)

  1. 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 20
  2. Online: bit.ly/5310NE
  3. Call: 888-475-4499 (Meeting ID: 845 9658 2858)

Southeast Region

  1. 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 21
  2. Online: bit.ly/5310SE
  3. Call: 888-475-4499 (Meeting ID: 864 0808 4567)

Central Region (Including rural areas around OKC)

  1. 10 a.m. Thursday, June 22
  2. Online: bit.ly/5310Central
  3. Call: 888-475-4499 (Meeting ID: 863 9749 4440)

Southwest Region

  1. 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 28
  2. Online: bit.ly/5310SW
  3. Call: 888-475-4499 (Meeting ID: 821 4379 8899)

Northwest Region

  1. 1 p.m. Thursday, June 29
  2. Online: bit.ly/5310NW  
  3. Call: 888-475-4499 (Meeting ID: 865 6063 6177)

To locate your region, click here.
