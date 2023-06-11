Career Tech Program Giving Oklahoma Inmates A Chance To Rebuild Their Lives


Saturday, June 10th 2023, 8:16 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma inmates are getting an opportunity to rebuild their lives after prison through the Career Tech Skills Center Program.

Kasey Gann has served time for nearly 15 years at the Mabel Basset Correctional Center in McLoud.

While there, she earned her license as a HVAC technician through the program.

News 9's Natalie Cruz talked to Gann who has been hard at work to turn her life around and shared her story, at 6 p.m.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 10th, 2023

June 26th, 2023

June 23rd, 2023

June 20th, 2023

Top Headlines

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023