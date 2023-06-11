Career Tech Program Giving Oklahoma Inmates A Chance To Rebuild Their Lives

By: News 9

-

Oklahoma inmates are getting an opportunity to rebuild their lives after prison through the Career Tech Skills Center Program.

Kasey Gann has served time for nearly 15 years at the Mabel Basset Correctional Center in McLoud.

While there, she earned her license as a HVAC technician through the program.

News 9's Natalie Cruz talked to Gann who has been hard at work to turn her life around and shared her story, at 6 p.m.