OKC’s First Chuy’s Location Now Open In Chisholm Creek

Chuy's is officially open for business in Chisholm Creek.

This is the first location to open in Oklahoma City.

The restaurant is located near West Memorial Road and North Blackwelder Avenue.

The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

