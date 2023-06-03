By: News 9

Sooner Baseball Stays Alive With Win Over Army Behind Douthit Complete Game

-

Braxton Douthit pitched a complete game, striking out seven as the Oklahoma Sooners beat Army 10-1 Saturday afternoon at the NCAA baseball regionals from Charlottesville, Virginia.

The Sooners were facing elimination after a 14-5 loss to East Carolina Friday night. It's possible Skip Johnson's club will play the Pirates again Sunday morning. East Carolina and Virginia play Saturday night in the regionals' winners bracket.

The winner of that game moves on to the regional final and will have to be defeated twice.

The loser gets Oklahoma Sunday morning.

The Sooners started the scoring early with some old-fashioned, move-the-runner baseball. However, Oklahoma broke it open in the fifth inning. Wallace Clark and Rocco Garza-Gongora scored on a two-base single from Kendall Pettis. Bryce Madron later tripled, bringing home Pettis and John Spikerman.

Army scored its lone run in the sixth before Clark homered to make it 8-1.

Braden Carmichael closed out the Sooners scoring in the seventh with a two-run blast.

The Sooners improve to 32-27 on the season.