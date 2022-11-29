Rail Strike Possible After Workers Reject Deal


Tuesday, November 29th 2022, 10:00 am

By: News 9


Rail workers could strike as soon as next week after rail unions rejected a deal mediated by the Biden administration.

House speaker Nancy Pelosi said Congress will consider another bill to avoid a shutdown.

"The president has been very clear, shutdown is unacceptable," Pelosi said. "Because of the impact it would have on jobs, families, farms, businesses and communities across the country."

Experts said a strike would further upset the supply chain before the holidays, and cost the U.S. up to $2 billion a day.
