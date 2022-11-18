OCPD Make Fentanyl Bust After Receiving Tip


Friday, November 18th 2022, 5:55 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Police find fentanyl pills, fentanyl powder and meth inside a woman's apartment.

Police said a tip led them to Marcella Carrillo's apartment.

"Obviously this is going to be part of a bigger investigation," OCPD Master Sgt. Gary Knight said. "We'll see where the evidence takes us but for now one person is in custody."

Police said they also found $16,000 in Carrillo's car.

Carrillo now faces multiple complaints including drug trafficking.

