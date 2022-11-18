OCPD Make Fentanyl Bust After Receiving Tip

Friday, November 18th 2022, 5:55 am
Oklahoma City Police find fentanyl pills, fentanyl powder and meth inside a woman's apartment.
Police said a tip led them to Marcella Carrillo's apartment.
"Obviously this is going to be part of a bigger investigation," OCPD Master Sgt. Gary Knight said. "We'll see where the evidence takes us but for now one person is in custody."
Police said they also found $16,000 in Carrillo's car.
Carrillo now faces multiple complaints including drug trafficking.
November 18th, 2022
November 18th, 2022
November 17th, 2022
November 17th, 2022
November 18th, 2022
November 18th, 2022
November 18th, 2022
November 18th, 2022