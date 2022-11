By: News 9, News On 6

Stretch Of Highway 51 To Be Named After Late Oklahoma State Booster T. Boone Pickens

A highway will be named after late Oklahoma State booster T. Boone Pickens on Friday.

The ceremony is set to begin at 3 p.m. at the Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater.

State lawmakers designated a stretch of Highway 51 in his honor earlier this year during a legislative session.

The newly named highway will begin at the intersection at Country Club Road and will extend westbound to Karsten Creek Road in Payne County.

Pickens died in 2019 and has been recognized for his contributions to OSU.