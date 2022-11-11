Sooners And Cowboys Looking For Wins After Saturday Losses

By: News 9

The Sooners and Cowboys are back in action on Saturday after both teams suffered losses last week.

The Oklahoma Sooners will be in Morgantown to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers, that game kicks off at 11 a.m.

Oklahoma is hoping to add another win to their record for the season after a nail-biting 38-35 loss to the Baylor Bears in Norman.

Meanwhile Oklahoma State will be hosting the Iowa State Cyclones in Stillwater at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday

There is no word on if Spencer Sanders will play for OSU, after he was injured in the Cowboys' 16-37 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.



